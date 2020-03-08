“Homesick” Becomes Kane Brown’s Fifth #1 At Country Radio

Kane Brown’s “Homesick” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, the song replaces Jimmie Allen’s “Make Me Want To” atop this week’s listing. “Homesick” follows “What Ifs,” “Heaven,” “Lose It,” and “Good As You” in becoming Brown’s fifth number one hit.

Not simply the leader in chart points, “Homesick” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the March 1-7 tracking period. It received ~8,503 spins (+988) and ~50.31 million audience impressions.

Jake Owen’s “Homemade” rises two places to #2, while Sam Hunt’s “Kinfolks” slips one place to #3. Luke Bryan’s “What She Wants Tonight” rises two spots to #4, and Brett Young’s “Catch” jumps five places to #5.