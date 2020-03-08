in Music News

“Homesick” Becomes Kane Brown’s Fifth #1 At Country Radio

Kane Brown adds another #1 to his résumé/

Kane Brown - Dublin Tour photo by Alex Alvga, courtesy of RCA Records Nashville

Kane Brown’s “Homesick” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, the song replaces Jimmie Allen’s “Make Me Want To” atop this week’s listing. “Homesick” follows “What Ifs,” “Heaven,” “Lose It,” and “Good As You” in becoming Brown’s fifth number one hit.

Not simply the leader in chart points, “Homesick” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the March 1-7 tracking period. It received ~8,503 spins (+988) and ~50.31 million audience impressions.

Jake Owen’s “Homemade” rises two places to #2, while Sam Hunt’s “Kinfolks” slips one place to #3. Luke Bryan’s “What She Wants Tonight” rises two spots to #4, and Brett Young’s “Catch” jumps five places to #5.

brett younghomesickjake owenkane brownluke bryansam hunt

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

First Look: Stephen & Robbie Amell Appear On Monday’s “A Little Late With Lilly Singh”