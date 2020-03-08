in TV News

First Look: Stephen & Robbie Amell Appear On Monday’s “A Little Late With Lilly Singh”

The Amell brothers will appear as guests on Monday’s “A Little Late.”

A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH -- Episode 184 -- Pictured: (l-r) Stephen Amell, Robbie Amell -- (Photo by: Scott Angelheart/NBC)

“A Little Late With Lilly Singh” will commence a week’s worth of original episodes this Monday.

Monday’s episode will feature Stephen and Robbie Amell.

The Amell brothers will join Lilly for a discussion, as well as the show’s signature humor pieces. The episode will additionally feature an appearance by comedian Vanessa Gonzalez.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 1:35AM ET/PT late Monday night (technically early Tuesday). In advance of the episode, NBC shared photos of the Amells and Gonzalez appearing on the late-night talk show.

A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH — Episode 184 — Pictured: Vanessa Gonzalez — (Photo by: Scott Angelheart/NBC)

