The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

As his “Heartless” retains its Top 5 position, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” moves into the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place from last week, “Blinding Lights” earns #10 on the listing.

The single received ~10,918 spins during the March 1-7 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,119 plays.

“Blinding Lights,” which is also charting prominently at rhythmic and hot adult contemporary radio, is the only new addition to the Top 10 on this week’s pop chart. The aforementioned “Heartless” holds at #5 on this week’s listing.