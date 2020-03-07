Bad Bunny Soars To #1 On Global YouTube Artists Chart

Interest in Bad Bunny’s new album “YHLQMDLG” sends the artist to #1 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart.

The Puerto Rican superstar, who was 11 on last week’s chart, flies to #1 with 354 million views during the February 28-March 5 tracking period. Bad Bunny seizes the throne from Alka Yagnik, who has been a fixture of the #1 position in the recent months. She slips to #2 this week.

The 354 million figure accounts for views on official uploads and select user-generated content. Bad Bunny amassed the greatest amount of activity for “Si Veo a Tu Mamá,” which earned over 39 million total YouTube streams during the tracking week.

Other artists in the Top 10 are as follows:

3) Udit Narayan

4) BTS

5) J Balvin

6) Kumar Sanu

7) Arijit Singh

8) Khesari Lal Yadav

9) Lata Mangeshkar

10) Neha Kakkar