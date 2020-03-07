Residente’s “René,” Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love,” Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Debut In Top 5 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Residente’s “René,” Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love,” and Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” all debut inside the Top 5 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“René,” which received 50.3 million views during the February 28-March 5 tracking period, starts at #2 on the listing. Only BTS’ “ON” received more views this week.

A view count of 28.1 million earns “Stupid Love” #4 on this week’s chart. “The Box” follows at #5 with 25.5 million in first-week views.

— Two more newcomers start inside the Top 10, as J Balvin’s “Rojo” takes #6 with 25.4 million and Bad Bunny’s “La Difícil” grabs #10 with 24.0 million.