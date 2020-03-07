in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Falling” Debuts In Top 40 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

“Falling” received almost 11 million first-week views.

On Friday, February 28, Harry Styles released a music video for standout “Fine Line” track “Falling.”

By the end of the February 28-March 5 tracking period, it had amassed an impressive view count on YouTube.

Credited with 10.9 million tracking period views, “Falling” earns #40 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. It fared comparatively well in the US and UK, earning #22 with 2.51 million views in the former and #12 with 614K views in the latter.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “Falling” amassed a total of 12.9 million YouTube streams during the tracking period. It was Styles’ #1 song for the week, more than doubling the 6.09 million posted by #2 song “Adore You.”

