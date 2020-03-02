in TV News

First Look: Joji Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Joji takes the stage on Monday’s “Fallon” episodes.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1216 -- Pictured: Musical guest Joji performs on March 2, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Amid ample fan and industry anticipation, buzzing artist Joji makes an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

In what represents his “Tonight Show” debut, Joji performs on Monday’s edition of the popular talk show.

The performance closes an episode that also features Rachel Maddow and Pamela Adlon. Both chat with Fallon during the broadcast.

Taped in advance, Monday’s episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; the Joji performance should start around the 50-minute mark. In advance of the eagerly anticipated airing, NBC shared photos from the taping:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1216 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Pamela Adlon during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on March 2, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1216 — Pictured: (l-r) Political commentator Rachel Maddow during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on March 2, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

