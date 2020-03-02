First Look: Joji Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Amid ample fan and industry anticipation, buzzing artist Joji makes an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

In what represents his “Tonight Show” debut, Joji performs on Monday’s edition of the popular talk show.

The performance closes an episode that also features Rachel Maddow and Pamela Adlon. Both chat with Fallon during the broadcast.

Taped in advance, Monday’s episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; the Joji performance should start around the 50-minute mark. In advance of the eagerly anticipated airing, NBC shared photos from the taping: