Justin Bieber Plays “Burning Questions” On Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Justin Bieber will be making four consecutive appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” this week.

The stint begins during Tuesday’s episode, as Justin Bieber participates in the popular “Burning Questions” segment. The pop star answers questions about his favorite body part and his relationship with wife Hailey.

The segment will air as part of an episode that also features Elizabeth Warren and Khalid.

Tuesday’s “Ellen” will air in the afternoon; check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy photos and videos of Bieber’s “Burning Questions” segment: