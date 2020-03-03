in TV News

Justin Bieber Plays “Burning Questions” On Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Justin Bieber makes an appearance on Tuesday’s “Ellen.”

Justin Bieber on 3/3/2020 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Justin Bieber will be making four consecutive appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” this week.

The stint begins during Tuesday’s episode, as Justin Bieber participates in the popular “Burning Questions” segment. The pop star answers questions about his favorite body part and his relationship with wife Hailey.

The segment will air as part of an episode that also features Elizabeth Warren and Khalid.

Tuesday’s “Ellen” will air in the afternoon; check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy photos and videos of Bieber’s “Burning Questions” segment:

Justin Bieber on 3/3/2020 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Justin Bieber on 3/3/2020 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Justin Bieber on 3/3/2020 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

