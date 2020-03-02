Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” Ranks As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” is quickly cultivating support at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by 82 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, the new single ranks as the format’s most added song.

SZA & Justin Timberlake’s “The Other Side,” which landed at an impressive 62 stations, takes second place on the add board.

Sam Smith’s “To Die For” earns third place with 11 pickups, and an add count of 10 slots Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” in fourth. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” follows in fifth with 9 new adds.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Walk Off The Earth’s “I’ll Be There” (6th-most), JP Saxe & Julia Michaels’ “If The World Was Ending” (7th-most, tie), Leslie Odom, Jr’s “Go Crazy” (7th-most, tie), Noah Cyrus’ “July” (9th-most, tie), and Niall Horan’s “No Judgement” (9th-most, tie).