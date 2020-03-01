SZA & Justin Timberlake’s “The Other Side,” Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” Blast Into Top 30 At Pop & Hot AC Radio

SZA & Justin Timberlake’s “The Other Side” debuted on the fourth day of the February 23-29 radio tracking period. Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” arrived on the six days.

Despite those late arrivals, both songs make noteworthy splashes on this week’s Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts.

“The Other Side” earns #27 on the pop chart, courtesy of its 2,435 tracking period spins. It meanwhile starts at #29 on the Hot AC chart with 709 plays. “Stupid Love” flies onto the pop chart at #29 with 2,137 spins. A play count of 877 yields a #26 bow on the hot adult contemporary listing.

Signposted by their immense early airplay, the songs are sure to rank as this coming week’s “most added” tracks at both radio formats.