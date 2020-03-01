Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness,” Conan Gray’s “Maniac” Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness” and Conan Gray’s “Maniac” continue their climbs at pop radio, officially securing Top 50 positions at the format this week.

Played 497 times during the February 23-29 tracking period (+417), “Modern Loneliness” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #48 song. The track, which appears on Lauv’s forthcoming studio album “How I’m Feeling,” was last week’s #82 song.

Up two places, “Maniac” officially earns a #49 ranking. The Conan Gray breakthrough received 493 spins during the official tracking period. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 246 plays.