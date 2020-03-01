Justin Bieber & Quavo’s “Intentions” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio; Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” Top 20; Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi Top 25

Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” continues its climb on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up one place, “Intentions” grabs #15 on the chart. It received 6,557 spins during the February 23-29 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,231.

— As “Intentions” hits the Top 15, Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” goes Top 20. Sam Smith’s “To Die For” and Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” concurrently join the Top 25.

Played 4,168 times during the tracking week (+258), “Falling” rises two spots to #20.

A spin count of 2,960 (+878) concurrently lifts “To Die For” four spots to #24. “Before You Go,” which posted a tracking period play count of 2,569 (-17), rises one spot to #25.