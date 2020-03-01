in Music News

Justin Bieber & Quavo’s “Intentions” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio; Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” Top 20; Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi Top 25

“Intentions,” “Falling,” “To Die For,” and “Before You Go” make moves on the pop radio chart.

Justin Bieber & Quavo - Intentions Video | Def Jam

Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” continues its climb on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up one place, “Intentions” grabs #15 on the chart. It received 6,557 spins during the February 23-29 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,231.

— As “Intentions” hits the Top 15, Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” goes Top 20. Sam Smith’s “To Die For” and Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” concurrently join the Top 25.

Played 4,168 times during the tracking week (+258), “Falling” rises two spots to #20.

A spin count of 2,960 (+878) concurrently lifts “To Die For” four spots to #24. “Before You Go,” which posted a tracking period play count of 2,569 (-17), rises one spot to #25.

before you gofallingintentionsJustin Bieberlewis capaldiquavosam smithto die fortrevor daniel

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Enjoys 2nd Week As #1 Song At Pop Radio

SZA & Justin Timberlake’s “The Other Side,” Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” Blast Into Top 30 At Pop & Hot AC Radio