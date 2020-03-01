Madison Beer’s Excellent “Selfish” Reaches 5 Million Streams On Spotify

Madison Beer released “Selfish” on Friday, February 14. Fifteen days later, the resonant song crossed the 5 million mark on Spotify.

By the end of Saturday, February 29, “Selfish” boasted a global Spotify streaming count of 5,207,997. The achievement is particularly impressive given that “Good In Goodbye,” not “Selfish,” is Beer’s official single.

Granted, the success is certainly deserved. Featuring vivid and personal lyrics, an engaging melody, and a powerful, emotionally nuanced vocal performance, “Selfish” is an undeniably fantastic song. Headline Planet raved about “Selfish” in its official review, calling it the best release of Beer’s career — and possibly the best mainstream pop release thus far in 2020 (a distinction it has not lost in the weeks since its release).