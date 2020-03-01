in Music News

Madison Beer’s Excellent “Selfish” Reaches 5 Million Streams On Spotify

The fantastic song has been putting up solid numbers on Spotify.

Madison Beer in Selfish | Sing It Loud/Epic

Madison Beer released “Selfish” on Friday, February 14. Fifteen days later, the resonant song crossed the 5 million mark on Spotify.

By the end of Saturday, February 29, “Selfish” boasted a global Spotify streaming count of 5,207,997. The achievement is particularly impressive given that “Good In Goodbye,” not “Selfish,” is Beer’s official single.

Granted, the success is certainly deserved. Featuring vivid and personal lyrics, an engaging melody, and a powerful, emotionally nuanced vocal performance, “Selfish” is an undeniably fantastic song. Headline Planet raved about “Selfish” in its official review, calling it the best release of Beer’s career — and possibly the best mainstream pop release thus far in 2020 (a distinction it has not lost in the weeks since its release).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

