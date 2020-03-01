Bad Bunny Has Four Songs In Top 10 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart Amid “YHLQMDLG” Launch

Bad Bunny’s “YHLQMDLG” officially launched Saturday, and tracks from the project unsurprisingly enjoyed a big opening day on Spotify. Four songs, in fact, hold Top 10 positions on the Global Spotify Streaming chart.

With 5.040 million streams, “Ignorantes (featuring Sech)” was Bad Bunny’s top song on Saturday, February 29 – and the platform’s #4 song overall. Only The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey,” and Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” fared better.

“La Difícil” the artist’s next-best performer, debuted at #6 on the global chart. It received 4.945 million Saturday streams.

Si Veo a Tu Mamá followed at #7 with 4.742 million. “La Santa (featuring Daddy Yankee),” Bad Bunny’s fourth track in Saturday’s Top 10, earned #10 with 4.239 million.

— The album was additionally responsible for three more Top 20 entries: “Vete” at #11, “Pero Ya No” at #14, and “Yo Perreo Sola (featuring Nesi)” at #17.