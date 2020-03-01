Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Enjoys 2nd Week As #1 Song At Pop Radio

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” unsurprisingly keeps the throne on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The song, which received ~18,951 spins during the February 23-29 tracking period, enjoys a second week at #1. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 880 plays.

Played ~17,145 times during the tracking week (-608), Post Malone’s “Circles” holds at #2 on this week’s chart.

Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” spends another week in the #3 position, and Blackbear’s “Hot Girl Bummer” rises one place to #4.

The Weeknd’s “Heartless” concurrently makes its first Top 5 appearance, rising one spot to a new high of #5.