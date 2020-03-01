in TV News

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Enjoys 2nd Week As #1 Song At Pop Radio

The reign did not stop for Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now.”

Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now video | Warner

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” unsurprisingly keeps the throne on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The song, which received ~18,951 spins during the February 23-29 tracking period, enjoys a second week at #1. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 880 plays.

Played ~17,145 times during the tracking week (-608), Post Malone’s “Circles” holds at #2 on this week’s chart.

Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” spends another week in the #3 position, and Blackbear’s “Hot Girl Bummer” rises one place to #4.

The Weeknd’s “Heartless” concurrently makes its first Top 5 appearance, rising one spot to a new high of #5.

arizona zervasblackbeardon't start nowdua lipaheartlesspost malonethe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Madison Beer’s Excellent “Selfish” Reaches 5 Million Streams On Spotify