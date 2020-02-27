Gracie Abrams’ Superb “21” Reaches Nearly 1 Million Spotify Streams In First Week

Upon its release last Thursday, Headline Planet (and numerous other outlets and artists) showered praise on Gracie Abrams’ “21.”

“The end product is one of the most engaging releases in a Q12020 that has been rich with quality pop tunes,” read Headline Planet’s review. “It is another sign that Gracie Abrams is for real.”

The song is not merely catching critical eyes; it is also resonating with music listeners.

By February 26, the end of its first full week in the market, “21” had amassed 954,984 streams on Spotify. It is sure to cross the 1 million mark by the end of Thursday, February 27.

“21” is undoubtedly benefiting from inclusion on key playlists like New Music Friday and Pop Rising, but one would be mistaken not to recognize Abrams’ growing buzz as an artist. Her previous releases “Stay” and “Mean It” boast over 6 million and 3 million streams, respectively, and those numbers are solidly rising with each passing day.

Abrams co-wrote the personal, emotional and undeniably catchy “21” with Joel Little and Saran Aarons. Little also produced the song.