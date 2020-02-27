Loren Gray, Taylor Swift Share Kind Words Following “The Man” Video Release

Emerging music star and social media sensation Loren Gray appears in the new music video for Taylor Swift’s “The Man.”

On the heels of the buzzy video’s release, the entertainers exchanged kind words in a Twitter exchange.

“taylor has been my ROLE MODEL pretty much as long as i can remember and i’m at a loss for words,” wrote Gray, who appears in the key tennis scene. “i’m so grateful to have gotten to know her. thank you to taylor for having me be a part of this video. and thank you for sharing your heart with the world. this meant so much to me.”

“I appreciate you saying this so much,” replied Swift. “I had the best time hanging out & talking on the tennis court with you! Pennsylvania girls represent Partying face Gonna be cheering you on for everything you do!”

Gray shared even more praise for Swift in a reply to a fan: “i’ve never met someone so kind and compassionate . also an absolute BUSINESS WOMAN. we love to see it.”

The new music video, which amassed nearly 1 million views in its first three hours, should bring further momentum to the official Swift single. The song is currently just outside the Top 20 at pop radio.