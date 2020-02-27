Victoria Monét Scheduled To Perform At March 3 “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Taping

With infectious releases like “Ass Like That” and the brand new “Moment,” hitmaking songwriter Victoria Monét continues to take flight as a recording artist.

Victoria Monét will soon have the opportunity to showcase her talent before a national television audience.

According to the 1iota ticketing website, she will perform at the March 3 “Jimmy Kimmel Live” taping. “Kimmel” appearances typically air the night they are taped, but the broadcast date should still be treated as tentative until formally confirmed by ABC and/or Monét.

The taping will also feature interviews with Ben Affleck and Justina Machado.