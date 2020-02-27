in TV News

Victoria Monét Scheduled To Perform At March 3 “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Taping

The artist will take the stage at Tuesday’s taping.

With infectious releases like “Ass Like That” and the brand new “Moment,” hitmaking songwriter Victoria Monét continues to take flight as a recording artist.

Victoria Monét will soon have the opportunity to showcase her talent before a national television audience.

According to the 1iota ticketing website, she will perform at the March 3 “Jimmy Kimmel Live” taping. “Kimmel” appearances typically air the night they are taped, but the broadcast date should still be treated as tentative until formally confirmed by ABC and/or Monét.

The taping will also feature interviews with Ben Affleck and Justina Machado.

