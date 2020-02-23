Sam Hunt’s “Kinfolks” Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Sam Hunt’s new album “Southside” does not arrive until April, but we already know it will include a second #1 hit.

Following in the footsteps of “Body Like A Back Road,” his “Kinfolks” officially tops the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Kinfolks” seizes the throne from Maren Morris’ “The Bones.” Along with ruling for chart points, “Kinfolks” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the February 16-22 tracking period. It received ~8,503 spins (+414) and ~50.14 million audience impressions.

Jimmie Allen’s “Make Me Want To” moves into the runner-up spot this week, while “The Bones” drops to #3.