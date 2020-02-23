in Music News

Sam Hunt’s “Kinfolks” Reaches #1 At Country Radio

“Kinfolks” reaches #1 on this week’s country radio chart.

Sam Hunt by Connor Dwyer, courtesy of MCA Nashville

Sam Hunt’s new album “Southside” does not arrive until April, but we already know it will include a second #1 hit.

Following in the footsteps of “Body Like A Back Road,” his “Kinfolks” officially tops the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Kinfolks” seizes the throne from Maren Morris’ “The Bones.” Along with ruling for chart points, “Kinfolks” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the February 16-22 tracking period. It received ~8,503 spins (+414) and ~50.14 million audience impressions.

Jimmie Allen’s “Make Me Want To” moves into the runner-up spot this week, while “The Bones” drops to #3.

jimmie allenkinfolksmaren morrissam hunt

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Britney Spears’ “Womanizer” Rockets Onto Global YouTube Music Videos Chart With 7.3 Million Views This Week

Maroon 5’s “Memories” Celebrates 13th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song