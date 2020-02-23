Maroon 5’s “Memories” Celebrates 13th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Maroon 5’s megahit “Memories” secures a thirteenth week at #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

“Memories” keeps its throne thanks to the ~6,541 spins it received during the February 16-22 tracking period. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 87 but keeps the Maroon 5 tune atop the pack.

Post Malone’s “Circles,” again the #2 song, received ~6,206 spins (+83).

Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” climbs one place to #3, and Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” drops one place to #4. Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” spends another week in the #5 position.