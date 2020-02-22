in Music News

Britney Spears’ “Womanizer” Rockets Onto Global YouTube Music Videos Chart With 7.3 Million Views This Week

“Womanizer” was the world’s #67 music video.

Britney Spears - Womanizer video | Sony Music

Renewed interest in Britney Spears’ “Womanizer (Director’s Cut)” video yields a debut on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Viewed 7.33 million times during the tracking period, “Womanizer” starts at #67 on the listing. The video, notably, was first added to YouTube in the fall of 2009 (and released a year prior).

The impressive view count represents more than a quarter of Britney Spears’ official YouTube activity this week (26.6 million streams). It, moreover, represents her most popular video by a factor of at least 3.

Spears had a particularly big week in India this week; Indian cities compromised her four largest YouTube markets during the tracking period. Dhaka, Bangladesh was her #5 market.

