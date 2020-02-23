Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Remains #1 On Rhythmic & Urban Radio Charts

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” unsurprisingly keeps its #1 positions on the Mediabase rhythmic and urban charts. It is celebrating a second week at #1 on both listings.

— “The Box” retains the rhythmic crown thanks to the ~6,700 spins it received during the February 16-22 tracking period. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 328.

DaBaby’s “BOP,” which received ~5,804 spins (+64), holds at #2.

Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” spends another week at #3, while Future & Drake’s “Life Is Good” jumps four places to #4. Russ & BIA’s “Best On Earth” concurrently rises two spots to #5.

— “The Box” meanwhile rules the urban listing with ~6,434 spins (+575).

“Life Is Good” rises three spots to #2 with ~5,522 plays (+650). “BOP” concurrently falls one position to #3.

Summer Walker’s “Playing Games” slides two rungs to #4, and Mustard’s enduring “Ballin’ (featuring Roddy Ricch)” ticks up a place to #5.