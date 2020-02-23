“Adore You” Becomes Harry Styles’ First Top 10 Solo Hit At Pop Radio

For the first time in his solo career, Harry Styles has a Top 10 hit at pop radio.

His “Adore You” rises one place to #10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. It earns the Top 10 position on the strength of the ~10,139 spins it received during the February 16-22 tracking period. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 811 spins.

Styles previously hit the Top 10 at pop radio with One Direction, but his top-performing solo release was the #12-peaking “Sign Of The Times.”

“Adore You” had already entered the Top 10 at hot adult contemporary, where it currently ranks as the #9 song.