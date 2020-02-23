“Don’t Start Now” Becomes Dua Lipa’s Second #1 At Pop Radio; Blackbear’s “Hot Girl Bummer” Joins Top 5

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Don’t Start Now” takes over the throne from Post Malone’s “Circles.” The Dua Lipa song received ~18,066 spins during the February 16-22 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,214.

Following in the chart-topping footsteps of “New Rules,” “Don’t Start Now” becomes Dua Lipa’s second #1 at US pop radio.

The aforementioned “Circles,” which received ~17,742 spins (-461), falls to #2.

Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” rises one place to #3 on this week’s chart, as Maroon 5’s “Memories” dips two places to #4. Blackbear’s “Hot Girl Bummer” concurrently rises one place to #5, becoming the artist’s first Top 5 hit at the pop format.