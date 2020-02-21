Tones and I, Harry Styles, Kane Brown, More Scheduled To Perform On NBC’s TODAY Show

NBC’s Today Show will say goodbye to February with a string of high-profile musical performances.

The action will kick off this Monday, February 24 when Tones and I takes the stage. The breakout pop star will perform during the 7-9AM and 10-11AM portions of the broadcast.

Global superstar Harry Styles will next take the stage, performing during the 7-9AM and 9-10AM windows on February 26. The 10-11AM hour will feature Blanco Brown and Parmalee.

Kane Brown will perform during the 7-9AM window on February 27, before returning for an interview in the 10-11AM section.

The week will close with a special Universal Studios episode on February 28; Little Big Town will perform during all three broadcast sections (7-9, 9-10, 10-11). Full listings follow:

Monday, February 24

(7-9 a.m.) Tones and I performs on TODAY. TODAY Food with the Grill Dads. TODAY Wellness: Latest on the Flu.

(9-10 a.m.) Catching Up With… John Tesh. Second Acts: Ozzie Areu. Game On: Snow Sculpting. Make Ahead Monday: Meals, Music and Muses.

(10-11 a.m.) Tyra Banks on TODAY. Tones and I performs on TODAY. TODAY Food with Jeff Mauro.

Tuesday, February 25

(7-9 a.m.) Nick Jonas on The Voice. TODAY Food with Guy Fieri. Kolohe Andino on the 2020 U.S. Surfing Team.

(9-10 a.m.) Steve Coogan on Greed. Dad’s Got This: Girls Wrestling. Game On: Unicycling

(10-11 a.m.) Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Vinny Guadagnino on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. TODAY Food with Michael Gulotta.

Wednesday, February 26

(7-9 a.m.) Harry Styles performs on TODAY.

(9-10 a.m.) Harry Styles performs on TODAY. Susan Sarandon, Bobby Cannavale and John Tuturro on The Jesus Rolls. Black History Month: Brunch with MK Asante.

(10-11 a.m.) Rob Belushi on GSN’s Get a Clue. Blanco Brown and Parmalee perform on TODAY. Suze Orman on TODAY.

Thursday, February 27

(7-9 a.m.) Jason Segal on Dispatches from Elsewhere. Kane Brown performs on TODAY.

(9-10 a.m.) Carla Gugino on TODAY. Grit: Ballerina Returns after Hashimoto’s. Sisterhood: AllBright Collective. Impact Thursdays: Rareform.

(10-11 a.m.) Kane Brown on TODAY. Jenna’s Book Club with Abi Daré. Ambush Makeovers. TODAY Food with Guy Fieri.

Friday, February 28

Live from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida

(7-9 a.m.) Live from Universal Studios in Orlando. Little Big Town performs on TODAY. TODAY Food at Universal Studios.

(9-10 a.m.) Live from Universal Studios in Orlando. Little Big Town performs on TODAY. TODAY Café Cooking. On the Job: Stuntman.

(10-11 a.m.) Live from Universal Studios in Orlando. Little Big Town performs on TODAY. Donna Farizan at Volcano Bay.