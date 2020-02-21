in TV News

Norman Reedus, Hailey Bieber, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Scheduled For February 28 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Norman Reedus will support “TWD” and “Ride.”

Norman Reedus on Fallon | Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

To support the return of “The Walking Dead” and “Ride With Norman Reedus,” the popular actor will make a return appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Reedus will be the lead interview guest on the Friday, February 28 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature an interview with Hailey Bieber and a performance by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

The February 28 “Fallon” will close a full week’s worth of originals. Complete listings follow:

Friday, February 21: Guests include Matthew McConaughey & Hugh Grant, Vanessa Hudgens and musical guest Ashley McBryde. OAD 1/17/20

Monday, February 24: “The Tonight Show: Subway Special” with special guests BTS. Show 1211

Tuesday, February 25: Guests include Nick Jonas, Steve Coogan and a performance from Girl from the North Country. Show 1212

Wednesday, February 26: Guests include David Beckham, Guy Fieri and musical guest Doja Cat. Show 1213

Thursday, February 27: Guests include John Mulaney, Bad Bunny and musical guest Bad Bunny. Show 1214

Friday, February 28: Guests include Norman Reedus, Hailey Bieber and musical guest A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Show 1215

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

