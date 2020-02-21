Norman Reedus, Hailey Bieber, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Scheduled For February 28 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

To support the return of “The Walking Dead” and “Ride With Norman Reedus,” the popular actor will make a return appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Reedus will be the lead interview guest on the Friday, February 28 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature an interview with Hailey Bieber and a performance by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.
The February 28 “Fallon” will close a full week’s worth of originals. Complete listings follow:
Friday, February 21: Guests include Matthew McConaughey & Hugh Grant, Vanessa Hudgens and musical guest Ashley McBryde. OAD 1/17/20
Monday, February 24: “The Tonight Show: Subway Special” with special guests BTS. Show 1211
Tuesday, February 25: Guests include Nick Jonas, Steve Coogan and a performance from Girl from the North Country. Show 1212
Wednesday, February 26: Guests include David Beckham, Guy Fieri and musical guest Doja Cat. Show 1213
Thursday, February 27: Guests include John Mulaney, Bad Bunny and musical guest Bad Bunny. Show 1214
Friday, February 28: Guests include Norman Reedus, Hailey Bieber and musical guest A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Show 1215
