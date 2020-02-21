Report: Justin Bieber’s “Changes” Wins Sales Race, Debuts At #1 In United States

Its numbers came in short of initial projections, but Justin Bieber’s “Changes” still comfortably won this week’s US album sales and consumption races.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold 129K US copies during the February 14-20 tracking period. With units from track streams and sales included, it generated about 235K in total first-week consumption units.

Early projections called for 185-210K first week sales and 270-320K total first-week units. The projections were reduced to 140-160K and 250-270K at mid-week, and the final numbers came up shy in both columns.

Still, the album outperformed its closest competitors by nearly double. The next-best seller was Tame Impala’s “The Slow Rush” with 66K US album sales. The next-best performer for total consumption was A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s “Artist 2.0” with 119K total US units.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits. The outcome should nonetheless be the same: a #1 bow for “Changes.” The album represents the seventh US chart-topper of Bieber’s career.