Jennifer Lopez’s “Baila Conmigo” Earns #1 On Billboard Dance Club Songs Chart

One iconic entertainer replaces another atop the Billboard Dance Club Songs Chart, as Jennifer Lopez’s “Baila Conmigo” dethrones Madonna’s “I Don’t Search I Find” on this week’s listing.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Baila Conmigo” becomes J.Lo’s 18th career #1 on the chart. Her string of chart-toppers officially spans four decades; she first ruled the chart with “If You Had My Love” in 1999.

Jonas Blue & RetroVision’s “All Night Long” rises one place to #2 on this week’s chart, while Elton John & Taron Egerton’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” ascends one place to #3.

Chico Rose’s “Sad (featuring Afrojack)” climbs one place to #4, and the aforementioned “I Don’t Search I Find” drops to #5.

Billboard Dance Club Songs ranks the top songs in night clubs based on DJ playlist data.