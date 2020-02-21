in TV News

Lucy Hale, Justin Bieber, More Appeared On James Corden’s “Late Late Show” (Special Look)

The episode also featured Scott Bakula and Wajatta.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, February 20, 2020, with guests Justin Bieber, Lucy Hale, Scott Bakula, and music from Wajatta. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

This week’s final new episode of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” featured a visit from Lucy Hale.

The “Katy Keene” and “Fantasy Island” star participated in Thursday night’s discussion with Corden and fellow guest Scott Bakula.

Taped in advance, Thursday’s episode also featured “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts” with Justin Bieber and a performance by Wajatta. It begain airing at 12:35AM on the east coast — and will start at the same time in the west.

Video highlights will be posted below as they are made available. Photos already are available below:

