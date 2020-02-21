Bad Bunny Booked For Interview, Performance On February 27 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Global music sensation Bad Bunny will soon make a return visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to NBC, the artist will appear on the February 27 edition of the popular talk show. He is set to appear as both an interview and musical guest. The episode will also feature a chat with John Mulaney, who will be hosting the subsequent weekend’s “Saturday Night Live.”
Complete “Tonight Show” listings follow:
Friday, February 21: Guests include Matthew McConaughey & Hugh Grant, Vanessa Hudgens and musical guest Ashley McBryde. OAD 1/17/20
Monday, February 24: “The Tonight Show: Subway Special” with special guests BTS. Show 1211
Tuesday, February 25: Guests include Nick Jonas, Steve Coogan and a performance from Girl from the North Country. Show 1212
Wednesday, February 26: Guests include David Beckham, Guy Fieri and musical guest Doja Cat. Show 1213
Thursday, February 27: Guests include John Mulaney, Bad Bunny and musical guest Bad Bunny. Show 1214
