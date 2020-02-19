Ratings: USA Network’s “Dare Me” Posts Slight Viewership Increase For Death Reveal

Sunday’s “Dare Me,” which was the USA Network drama’s seventh installment, posted slight increases in adults 18-49 and overall viewership.

According to live+same-day data posted by Showbuzz, the episode drew a 0.13 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 394K overall viewers. The previous broadcast drew a 0.12 in the demo and 390K in total viewership.

In addition to benefiting from less competition (the NBA All-Star Game put up sizable numbers, but it was no match for last week’s Oscars broadcast), this week’s episode finally revealed which character died.

After drawing 600K viewers for its initial episode, “Dare Me” has settled into a fairly steady live+same-day viewership range. The subsequent six episodes have each drawn between 349K and 397K viewers. Outside of the comparatively highly rated premiere (0.21) and low-rated second episode (0.09), all episodes have meanwhile scored a 0.12 or 0.13 in the adults 18-49 demographics.

The live+same-day numbers certainly do not position “Dare Me” as a big hit, but they are respectable by USA Network standards. “Dare Me” also receives the expected boosts from DVR, on-demand and streaming, as well as a non-trivial amount of social buzz.