Harry Styles’ “Adore You” Trending Top 10 At Pop Radio

“Adore You” is expected to reach the Top 10 at pop radio this week.

Harry Styles is on track to score the first Top 10 pop radio hit of his solo career.

“Adore You,” that song, received 4,168 spins during the first three days of the February 16-22 tracking period. Up 8% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Adore You” at #10 on Mediabase’s building/real-time pop radio chart.

It is important to note that “Adore You” does not possess an insurmountable lead over The Weeknd’s building #12 “Blinding Lights” (Lizzo’s building #11 “Good As Hell” is losing steam and thus not a threat). Given its current cushion and trajectory, however, “Adore You” seems likely to hold off “Blinding Lights” as this week’s chart goes final.

Styles achieved Top 10 hits as part of One Direction, but his previous solo peak was the #12 ranking for “Sign Of The Times.”

