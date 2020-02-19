Nick Jonas, Travis Kelce, Finesse Mitchell Listed For February 26 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

A new “The Voice” coach, a Super Bowl Champion, and a sitcom star are headed to “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

NBC confirms that Nick Jonas will support “The Voice” as the lead interview guest on the February 26 “Late Night.” The episode will also feature a chat with Travis Kelce of the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs and Finesse Mitchell of FOX’s “Outmatched.”

Who else can you expect on “Late Night”? NBC’s latest official listings are below:

Wednesday, February 19: Guests Tiffany Haddish (Like A Boss), M. Night Shyamalan (Servant) and musical guest SHAED (“Trampoline” EP: MELT). Caitlin Kalafus sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 1/8/20)

Thursday, February 20: Guests Gwyneth Paltrow (The goop Lab), Terry Crews (America’s Got Talent: The Champions, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Philip Rucker & Carol Leonnig (A Very Stable Genius). Adam Marcello sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 1/22/20)

Friday, February 21: Guests Billy Porter (Like A Boss), Senator Amy Klobuchar (2020 Presidential Run) and musical guest Caitlyn Smith (“Long Time Coming,” Album: Supervova). (OAD 1/15/20)

Monday, February 24: Guests Jake Tapper (The Lead with Jake Tapper, State of the Union with Jake Tapper), Jacqueline Novak (Various tour dates) and musical guest Caroline Rose (“Feel The Way I Want,” Album: Superstar). Michel’Le Baptiste sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0954

Tuesday, February 25: Guests Carson Daly (The Voice), Juliette Lewis (Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones) and Patrick Radden Keefe (Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland). Michel’Le Baptiste sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0955

Wednesday, February 26: Guests Nick Jonas (The Voice), Travis Kelce (Chiefs Super Bowl Win) and Finesse Mitchell (Outmatched). Michel’Le Baptiste sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0956