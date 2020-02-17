BTS’ “ON” Music Video Arrives With Album On Friday; “Carpool Karaoke” Set For February 25

With the release of BTS’ “Map Of The Soul: 7” is drawing incredibly close, more big announcements are arriving.

On the heels of confirming “ON” as the lead single, BTS and Big Hit Entertainment announced that Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima performed by BTS for Lead Single “ON” will launch with the album at 6PM KST/4AM EST this Friday, February 21.

Noting that it “best depicts the concept of the lead single,” Big Hit calls the film the official music video. Per a press note, the film finds BTS “[showcasing] their never seen before performance that reaches new heights.”

It worth noting that the previously released BTS comeback map seemed to treat this film as separate from an official music video that would be arriving on February 28. Details on that video — assuming it is still confirmed for release — are not yet available.

A date, meanwhile, has arrived for the BTS edition of “Carpool Karaoke.” According to the official “Late Late Show With James Corden” social handles, the segment will air as part of the February 25 broadcast.

That CBS broadcast will air one night after NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” dedicates an entire episode to the group.