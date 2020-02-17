Maren Morris’ “The Bones” Enjoys 2nd Week As Country Radio’s #1 Song

Last week, Maren Morris’ “The Bones” reached #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

This week, it retains its throne.

“The Bones” indeed spends a second week as the clear top song at country radio. In addition to repeating as the leader for chart points, it keeps the crown for airplay and audience impressions.

“The Bones” received 8,571 spins (+2) and 49.793 million audience impressions during the February 9-15 tracking period.

Sam Hunt’s “Kinfolks” holds at #2 this week, while Jimmie Allen’s “Make Me Want To” and Kane Brown’s “Homesick” stay at #3 and #4, respectively. Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton’s “Dive Bar” concurrently jumps five places to #5.