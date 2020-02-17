in Music News

Maren Morris’ “The Bones” Enjoys 2nd Week As Country Radio’s #1 Song

“The Bones” becomes a multi-week #1.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd in The Bones | Sony Music

Last week, Maren Morris’ “The Bones” reached #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

This week, it retains its throne.

“The Bones” indeed spends a second week as the clear top song at country radio. In addition to repeating as the leader for chart points, it keeps the crown for airplay and audience impressions.

“The Bones” received 8,571 spins (+2) and 49.793 million audience impressions during the February 9-15 tracking period.

Sam Hunt’s “Kinfolks” holds at #2 this week, while Jimmie Allen’s “Make Me Want To” and Kane Brown’s “Homesick” stay at #3 and #4, respectively. Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton’s “Dive Bar” concurrently jumps five places to #5.

blake sheltondive bargarth brooksjimmie allenkane brownmaren morrissam huntthe bones

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

BTS’ “ON” Music Video Arrives With Album On Friday; “Carpool Karaoke” Set For February 25