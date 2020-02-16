Songs By DaBaby, Karol G & Nicki Minaj, Future & Drake, Russ & Bia, Madison Beer Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

Based on airplay received during the February 9-15 tracking period, DaBaby’s “BOP,” Karol G & Nicki Minaj’s “Tusa,” Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake),” Russ & Bia’s “Best On Earth,” and Madison Beer’s “Good In Goodbye” officially enter the Top 50 at pop radio.

Played 410 times during the tracking period (+193), “BOP” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #46 song. It was #56 last week.

Up thirteen places, “Tusa” earns a #47 ranking this week. The global hit received 327 spins at US pop radio during the official tracking period (+162).

“Life Is Good,” which received 300 spins (+38), concurrently rises three spots to #38.

A spin count of 279 (+55) meanwhile lifts “Best On Earth” five places to #49.

Credited with 271 tracking week spins (+181), “Good In Goodbye” jumps eighteen places to #50.