in Music News

Songs By DaBaby, Karol G & Nicki Minaj, Future & Drake, Russ & Bia, Madison Beer Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

“BOP,” “Tusa,” “Life Is Good,” “Best On Earth,” and “Good In Goodbye” improve their rankings at pop radio.

DaBaby - BOP on Broadway video | UMG/Interscope/South Coast

Based on airplay received during the February 9-15 tracking period, DaBaby’s “BOP,” Karol G & Nicki Minaj’s “Tusa,” Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake),” Russ & Bia’s “Best On Earth,” and Madison Beer’s “Good In Goodbye” officially enter the Top 50 at pop radio.

Played 410 times during the tracking period (+193), “BOP” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #46 song. It was #56 last week.

Up thirteen places, “Tusa” earns a #47 ranking this week. The global hit received 327 spins at US pop radio during the official tracking period (+162).

“Life Is Good,” which received 300 spins (+38), concurrently rises three spots to #38.

A spin count of 279 (+55) meanwhile lifts “Best On Earth” five places to #49.

Credited with 271 tracking week spins (+181), “Good In Goodbye” jumps eighteen places to #50.

best on earthbiabopdababyDrakefuturegood in goodbyekarol glife is goodMadison Beernicki minajrusstusa

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Songs By Sam Smith, Niall Horan, Meghan Trainor & Nicki Minaj Make Top 40 At Pop Radio