BTS Releases “Comeback Map,” Confirms New Single For January 17

Earlier this week, BTS delighted fans with news that new album “Map of The Soul: 7” would be arriving on February 21.

To follow-up on the news, the group and Big Hit Entertainment just confirmed more details about the launch.

Notably, BTS revealed plans to release the album’s first single on Friday, January 17. The single will feature an accompanying “art film.”

According to the official “comeback map,” other pre-release activities include trailers, a “Connect” campaign in various cities, and a set of concept photos coming in mid-February.

On February 28, the group will release the official music video for its lead single.

View the comeback map below: