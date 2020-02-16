in Music News

Songs By Justin Bieber & Quavo, Khalid & Disclosure Enter Top 25 At Pop Radio; Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat Songs Make Top 30

“Intentions,” “Know Your Worth,” “The Box,” and “Say So” are on the rise at pop radio.

Powered by the format’s greatest airplay gain, Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” blasts into the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Khalid & Disclosure’s “Know Your Worth” also enters the Top 25, while Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” and Doja Cat’s “Say So” hit the Top 30.

Played 3,485 times during the February 9-15 tracking period, “Intentions” soars seventeen places to #22. It posted a week-over-week spin gain of 2,674, which convincingly ranks as the format’s largest increase.

“Know Your Worth,” which received 3,198 spins (+1,622), rises nine places to #24.

Up two places, “The Box” earns #29 on this week’s chart. The song, which concurrently hits #1 on the rhythmic and urban charts, received 2,188 pop spins this week (+525).

A spin count of 2,138 (+733) lifts “Say So” four places to #30.

Written by Brian Cantor

