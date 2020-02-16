KJ Apa Chats, Gets Scared, Surprises Fans On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Monday’s Presidents’ Day edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” features a visit from KJ Apa.

The “Riverdale” and “I Still Believe” star joins Ellen for a chat, covering such topics as New Zealand vs. Australia and a risque birthday message. During the interview, Ellen also delivers one of her signature “scares” featuring a staff member dressed as Archie.

Apa’s appearance also includes a special segment in which he surprises unsuspecting fans backstage at the show.

The episode will air Monday afternoon, but video highlights and photos are already available below: