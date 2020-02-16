in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Camila Cabello & DaBaby’s “My Oh My” Reach Top 15 At Pop Radio; Selena Gomez, Lizzo Songs Join Top 20

“Blinding Lights,” “My Oh My,” “Rare,” and “Cuz I Love You” hit new highs on the pop chart.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” and Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” officially enter the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Played 8,126 times during the February 9-15 tracking period, “Blinding Lights” jumps four places to #12. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 969.

“My Oh My” also rises four places, in its case moving from #18 to #14. It received 7,564 spins during the tracking week (+540).

— As “Blinding Lights” and “My Oh My” hit the Top 15, Selena Gomez’s “Rare” and Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” join the Top 20.

Up eight places, “Rare” earns #19 on this week’s chart. The Gomez single received 4,174 spins, besting last week’s mark by 1,763 (and ranking as the week’s #2 airplay gainer).

“Cuz I Love You,” which received 3,671 spins (+727), rises four places to #20.

