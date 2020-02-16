Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic & Urban Radio

Making good on the projection, Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” rises to #1 at rhythmic and urban radio this week.

“The Box” enjoys a two-place lift to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart, while scoring a three-place jump to #1 on the Mediabase urban listing.

— “The Box” tops this week’s rhythmic chart thanks to the ~6,371 spins it received during the February 9-15 tracking period (+864).

Up two places, DaBaby’s “BOP” moves into the runner-up slot with ~5,739 spins (+447). Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE,” last week’s #1, falls to #3.

The Weeknd’s “Heartless” drops two places to #4, and Mustard’s “Ballin’ (featuring Roddy Ricch)” ticks up one place to #5.

— “The Box” meanwhile garnered ~5,859 urban spins during the tracking period (+762).

Summer Walker’s “Playing Games,” which received ~5,503 spins (-28), concurrently rises one spot to #2.

“BOP” drops one rung to #3, and Lil Baby’s “Woah” slides three places to #4. Up one spot, Future & Drake’s “Life Is Good” grabs #5.