Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” Jumps Into Top 10 At Pop Radio

As it reaches #1 on the alternative radio chart, Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” joins the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio listing.

Played ~10,119 times during the February 9-15 tracking period, “everything i wanted” rises three places to #9. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 871.

“everything i wanted” follows the #1 hit “bad guy” as Eilish’s second Top 10 hit at pop radio. It is this week’s only new addition to the Top 10.

In addition to charting at alternative and pop, “everything i wanted” ranks as a Top 20 song at the hot adult contemporary format.