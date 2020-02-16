in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” Jumps Into Top 10 At Pop Radio

“Everything I Wanted” continues its climb at pop radio.

Billie Eilish - everything i wanted | Darkroom/Interscope

As it reaches #1 on the alternative radio chart, Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” joins the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio listing.

Played ~10,119 times during the February 9-15 tracking period, “everything i wanted” rises three places to #9. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 871.

“everything i wanted” follows the #1 hit “bad guy” as Eilish’s second Top 10 hit at pop radio. It is this week’s only new addition to the Top 10.

In addition to charting at alternative and pop, “everything i wanted” ranks as a Top 20 song at the hot adult contemporary format.

billie eilisheverything i wanted

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic & Urban Radio

Post Malone’s “Circles” Makes Another Return To #1 At Pop Radio; Achieves 7th Week On Top