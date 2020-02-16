in Music News

“Everything I Wanted” Becomes Billie Eilish’s Third #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

The Grammy winner adds another #1 to her discography.

Billie Eilish - everything i wanted | Darkroom/Interscope

Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” officially reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up two places, “everything i wanted” seizes the throne from White Reaper’s “Might Be Right.” It earns the position on the strength of its ~2,816 spins, a count that tops last week’s mark by 360 plays.

“everything i wanted” follows “bury a friend” and “bad guy” as Eilish’s third career #1 at the alternative format.

“Might Be Right,” which received ~2,717 spins during the February 9-15 tracking period (-50) falls to #2.

The Unlikely Candidates’ “Novocaine” rises one places to #3, and Sub Urban’s “Cradles” jumps four spots to #4.

Up one place, AWOLNATION’s “The Best” takes #5.

awolnationbillie eilisheverything i wantedsub urbanthe unlikely candidateswhite reaper

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Maroon 5’s “Memories” Earns 12th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic & Urban Radio