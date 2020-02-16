Maroon 5’s “Memories” Earns 12th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Although it cedes its throne at pop radio, Maroon 5’s “Memories” remains the biggest song at the hot adult contemporary format.

Played ~6,628 times during the February 9-15 tracking period, “Memories” enjoys a twelfth week as the format’s #1 song. In a testament to the song’s longevity, this week’s spin count actually tops last week’s mark by 96 plays.

Credited with ~6,122 spins (+115), Post Malone’s “Circles” holds at #2.

Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” spends another week at #3, while Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” jumps two places to #4. Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” holds at #5.