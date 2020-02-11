Ratings: “Dare Me” Enjoys Slight Viewership Increase Against Oscars

USA Network opted not to run an original episode of “Dare Me” against last week’s Super Bowl, but it did program the cheerleading drama against this Sunday’s Oscars ceremony.

The show held up well, matching its previous performance in adults 18-49 and posting a slight increase in overall viewership.

According to live+same-day data posted by Showbuzz, Sunday’s “Dare Me” drew a 0.12 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 0.39 million overall viewers. The previous episode, which aired against the Grammys on January 26, drew the same 0.12 demo rating but a slightly lesser 0.38 million viewership sum.

Through six episodes, “Dare Me” has not been a massive live+same-day ratings hit. It has, however, fared decently in comparison to several other USA Network dramas.

It is also worth noting that just about every “Dare Me” episode has faced unusual competition — either from a high-profile football game or a big awards show.