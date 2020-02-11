BTS Members Demonstrate “Sense Of Calling & Will” In Latest “Map Of The Soul: 7” Concept Photos

The march to the February 21 release of BTS’ “Map Of The Soul: 7” continued Tuesday, as the superstar group and its Big Hit Entertainment shared a new wave of concept photos.

The latest photos find the group members expressing their “sense of calling and will.”

Tuesday’s drop marks the third consecutive concept photo release. BTS kicked the campaign off Sunday with photos documenting a “desire for perfection.” Monday’s set found the group appearing as black swans with an “unquenchable thirst.”

Certain to be a massive global hit upon launch, “Map Of The Soul: 7” launched musically with the January release of “Black Swan.” The new photos follow: