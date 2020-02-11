in Music News

BTS Members Demonstrate “Sense Of Calling & Will” In Latest “Map Of The Soul: 7” Concept Photos

A third wave of concept photos arrived Tuesday.

BTS Concept Photo via Big Hit Entertainment

The march to the February 21 release of BTS’ “Map Of The Soul: 7” continued Tuesday, as the superstar group and its Big Hit Entertainment shared a new wave of concept photos.

The latest photos find the group members expressing their “sense of calling and will.”

Tuesday’s drop marks the third consecutive concept photo release. BTS kicked the campaign off Sunday with photos documenting a “desire for perfection.” Monday’s set found the group appearing as black swans with an “unquenchable thirst.”

Certain to be a massive global hit upon launch, “Map Of The Soul: 7” launched musically with the January release of “Black Swan.” The new photos follow:

BTS Concept Photo via Big Hit Entertainment
BTS Concept Photo via Big Hit Entertainment
BTS Concept Photo via Big Hit Entertainment
BTS Concept Photo via Big Hit Entertainment
BTS Concept Photo via Big Hit Entertainment
BTS Concept Photo via Big Hit Entertainment
BTS Concept Photo via Big Hit Entertainment
BTS Concept Photo via Big Hit Entertainment

btsmap of the soul: 7

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Ratings: “Dare Me” Enjoys Slight Viewership Increase Against Oscars

KJ Apa Scheduled To Appear On February 17 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”