in TV News

Ratings: 2020 Oscars Ceremony Falls To Record Low In Viewership, Still Dominates Night

The show was still the season’s most-watched non-sports program.

THE OSCARS¨ - The 92nd Oscars¨ broadcasts live on Sunday, Feb. 9,2020 at the Dolby Theatre¨ at Hollywood & Highland Center¨ in Hollywood and will be televised live on The ABC Television Network at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST. (ABC/Arturo Holmes) JANE FONDA

The 2020 Academy Awards ceremony unsurprisingly endured sharp live+same-day viewership losses. It nonetheless dominated Sunday night, while ranking as the season’s top non-sports special.

According to ABC, the show drew a 5.3 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 23.6 million overall viewers. The numbers trail the 7.7 rating and 29.6 million viewer mark posted by last year’s ceremony.

The viewership figure, moreover, represents a modern-era low for the show. That dubious distinction previously belonged to the 2018 show, which averaged 26.5 million live+same-day viewers.

Without a high-profile host or unique “hook,” Sunday’s ceremony had little chance of bucking the ratings downtrend that has affected so many awards shows. Viewership gained through streaming and digital engagement will also soften some of the blow.

Still, it is hard to look at the steep drop – to a new low no less – as anything but disappointing.

abcoscars

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

“Sex Education” Confirmed For Season 3 On Netflix