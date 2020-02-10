Ratings: 2020 Oscars Ceremony Falls To Record Low In Viewership, Still Dominates Night

The 2020 Academy Awards ceremony unsurprisingly endured sharp live+same-day viewership losses. It nonetheless dominated Sunday night, while ranking as the season’s top non-sports special.

According to ABC, the show drew a 5.3 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 23.6 million overall viewers. The numbers trail the 7.7 rating and 29.6 million viewer mark posted by last year’s ceremony.

The viewership figure, moreover, represents a modern-era low for the show. That dubious distinction previously belonged to the 2018 show, which averaged 26.5 million live+same-day viewers.

Without a high-profile host or unique “hook,” Sunday’s ceremony had little chance of bucking the ratings downtrend that has affected so many awards shows. Viewership gained through streaming and digital engagement will also soften some of the blow.

Still, it is hard to look at the steep drop – to a new low no less – as anything but disappointing.