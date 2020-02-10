in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Enjoys 5th Week As #1 Song In America; Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” Top 5

“The Box” and “Dance Monkey” are the highlights of this week’s update.

Roddy Ricch - Press Photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” keeps a dominant grip on the Billboard Hot 100, earning a fifth week at #1 on the chart..

Indeed, “The Box” parlays mammoth streaming, strong sales and growing radio to retain its standing as the #1 song in America.

Its closest competition again comes from Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake).” Post Malone’s “Circles” holds at #3, and Maroon 5’s “Memories” spends another week at #4.

The first shakeup comes at #5; Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” rises two places to take over that position. The position represents a new peak for the song, which hit #1 in numerous global markets (and enjoyed a record reign in the artist’s native Australia).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

