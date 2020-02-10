in TV News

“Sex Education” Confirmed For Season 3 On Netflix

Netflix orders another season of “Sex Education.”

Netflix’s hit comedy “Sex Education” will be back for another season.

The streaming giant shared the news via its See What’s Next social media account Monday morning.

The show’s second season launched on Netflix in mid-January. Although several characters ended the season on a happy note, the (SPOILER ALERT) storyline between Otis and Maeve ended on something of a heartbreaking note. While watching Maeve compete in the quiz bowl championship, Otis left a voicemail confessing his love. Unfortunately, Isaac (who clearly has his own crush on Maeve) deleted the voicemail before she could hear it.

Netflix has not yet announced viewership numbers for season two, but it did confirm a staggering response to the first season.

