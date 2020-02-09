White Reaper’s “Might Be Right” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

White Reaper’s “Might Be Right” improves to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up one place, the song seizes the throne from Meg Myers’ “Running Up That Hill.”

“Might Be Right” received ~2,768 spins during the February 2-8 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 146.

“Running Up That Hill,” which received ~2,508 spins (-463), falls to #2. Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” concurrently jumps four spots to #3, as The Unlikely Candidates’ “Novocaine” spends another week at #4.

Twenty One Pilots’ enduring “The Hype” is also steady this week, spending another frame in the #5 position.